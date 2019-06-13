DOROTHY MILLER

PORTSMOUTH — Dorothy (Dottie) S. Miller, 55 of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center.

She was born on February 25, 1964 in Portsmouth to the late Ronald Sturgill and Dorothy Kline Deemer, who survives.

In addition to her father, she was proceeded in death by her husband and step father.

Dottie is survived by her two brothers, Steve (Ronda) Sturgill and Scott (Patricia) Sturgill; four nieces Stephanie (Ryan) Morrow, Andrea Keaton, Kelsey (Ashes) Stryffe and Abbigail Sturgill; two nephews Andrew Sturgill and Patrick Sturgill. Three great nieces; Alexandria Sturgill, Aylin Morrow, Olivia Keaton and one great nephew Odin Stryffe. She is also survived by her step mother, Colleen Sturgill.

Dottie Sue also leaves behind a very large, loving family that includes an aunt, many cousins and several special friends.

At Dottie's request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C.Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.