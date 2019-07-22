DOROTHY BORN MOORE

NEW BOSTON — Dorothy Born Moore, 97, of New Boston, died Monday, July 1, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th, at St. Monica Catholic Church with Fr. Chris Tuttle and Fr. Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Peter's Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at St. Monica's after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE. www.brantfuneralservice.com.