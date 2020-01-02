PORTSMOUTH —Dorothy M. "Dottie" Ridout, 80 of West Portsmouth, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Portsmouth Health and Rehab. She was born April 24, 1939, in Greenup, Kentucky, to the late Lewis Oliver and Ethel Marie Griffith Clay.

Dottie was a seamstress and was the former owner of Alterations and More in Portsmouth. She was also very active with the local Department of Developmental Disabilities, where she was named "Mother of the Year".

Along with her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Paul A. Ridout Sr. who she married on May 7, 1955, a son Paul A. Ridout Jr., 3 brothers; Otis, Charles and Leonard Clay and a sister Patricia Clay.

Dottie is survived by a daughter Debra Ridout, 2 brothers Samuel and Robert Clay, 3 sisters; Christine Penix, Ruby Turner and Garnett Biller, a special friend Joe Greenslate, special nephew Doug Penix along with several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Greg Cooper officiating and interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at 12:00 PM Noon. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.