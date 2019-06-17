DOROTHY B. SNYDER

WILMINGTON — Dorothy B. Snyder of Wilmington, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2019. Born on April 24, 1930. Survived by husband, Cooper Snyder (married 7/7/49), five children: Marianne (Frank Macke), Phillip (Melissa), Emily (Kevin Steer), Harry (Janet), and Elizabeth (David Porter), fourteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and brothers: Lewis (Judy) and Peter (Vicki) Blakeney.

Predeceased by parents Lewis and Anna Blakeney, daughter Victoria Royal (1950-1954), sister Carolyn Johnston.

Services will be Saturday, June 29 at Blanchester Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester, OH. Visitation will be in the fellowship hall 11am-1pm followed by a memorial service in the sanctuary at 1pm, and a graveside service for family.

Contributions may be made to Grace Methodist Church and Blanchester Public Library.