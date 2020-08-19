1/2
Dottie McCoy
1944 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG-Dottie Lou McCoy, 76, of Wheelersburg, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on August 15, 1944 in Paintsville, KY, she was a daughter of the late Brad and Glendyne Williamson Parsley.

Dottie graduated from Inez High School and attended Plymouth Heights Church of the Nazarene and Garden City Free Will Baptist Church.

Dottie spent many years as a fulltime mother and homemaker. She was involved for many years with Wheelersburg High School activities and was a true Pirate fan. Ceramics, singing and her writings were special talents her daughters most appreciated. In her later years, her greatest joy was being the best fan for her grandsons.

Surviving are her husband, Clyde McCoy, two daughters, Rhonda (Ulf) Nilsson of Westerville and Kim (Duane) Davis of Loveland; a brother, Robert (Ann) Parsley of London, KY; two sisters, Linda (John) McGinnis of Louisa, KY and Brenda (Floyd) Preece-Catron of Circleville and five special grandsons, Zachary Nilsson, Nick Nilsson, Kyle Davis, Noah Nilsson and Adam Davis. Dottie had a large extended family, including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Special acknowledgement to Edith Davis, her sister-in-law, for years of friendship, support and dedication. Special mention to her longtime friends, Aurelia Howard, Betty C. Mills and Betty J. Muncy.

A committal will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22nd, at the Memorial Burial Park with Pastor Jim Benner officiating.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
