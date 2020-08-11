1/
Dotty Robinson
WHEELERSBURG-Dotty Lou Robinson, 85, of Wheelersburg, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Dotty was born January 5, 1935 in Greenup, KY to the late Albert Hieneman and Alma Boyles Hieneman. She had worked at the former Williams Shoe Factory as a Fancy Stitcher and she was a member of the Church of God. Dotty loved to work in the yard and she cooked fabulous meals for her family. In addition to her parents, Dotty was preceded in death by her brothers, Dennis, James and Robert and sisters, Ruth Allen and Betty White and a grandson, Maxwell Dickey. Dotty is survived by her husband, Melvin G. Robinson, whom she married August 7, 1954 in Greenup, KY. Also surviving is a son Terry (Judy) Robinson; a daughter, Patsy Horton; five brothers, Ralph, Danny, Kenny, Gary and Johnny Hieneman; two sisters, Polly Boggs and Joyce Muck; five grandchildren, Tara and Donnie, Bryan and Becky, Leslie and Andrew, Jonathan and Kasi and Ashley and Andy; eleven great grandchildren, Miranda and Corey, Sarina, Karyssa, Cassidy, Emily, Alyssa, Blayne, Maddie, Greyson, Maelynn and a special great grandson, Hayden.

Services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
