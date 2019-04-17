DOUGLAS R. ELDRIDGE

SOUTH WEBSTER — Douglas R. Eldridge, age 71, of South Webster, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth. He was born January 18, 1948 in Portsmouth to Alfred and Amy (Milet) Eldridge. Douglas served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and Marines, spending time in Vietnam. He worked as a truck driver and enjoyed woodworking, camping, cooking and loved spending time with his dogs and cat.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Eldridge; daughters, Tamela (Josh) Brickey of South Webster, Missy Eldridge of West Portsmouth; grandchildren, Ashley Eldridge, Austin Eldridge, Jonathan Eldridge, Michael Jordan; great-grandchildren, Logan Eldridge, Averie Aldridge; sister, Nancy (Lee) Rawlins; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marion Eldridge; one sister, Martha Toland.

Funeral services for Douglas will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery with military honors provided by James Dickey Post #23, American Legion. Friends may call Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.