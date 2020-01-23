WHEELERSBURG- Douglas Farmer, age 79, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at OSU in Columbus. He was born May 11, 1940 to Cecil "Jock" and Arlene (Hood) Farmer. Doug was a 1958 graduate of East High School and served his country honorably during the Vietnam era as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He went on to earn his B.A. from Rio Grande in Environmental Sciences and a Business degree from SSU. He worked as a steel worker at the New Boston Coke plant, retiring after 36 years. Doug was a lifelong East Tartan fan, loved to travel, especially to the beach.

Doug is survived by his wife, Sue (Swick) Farmer of Wheelersburg; son, Doug Farmer of Hickory, NC; stepson, Jeff (Nicole) Shonkwiler of Gatesville, TX; stepdaughters, Cindy (Tony) Lindamood of Sciotoville and Jaime (Ben) Peffley of Wheelersburg; step-grandchildren, Brittany (Tyler) Grimmett of Milton, WV, Alex Lindamood of Sciotoville, Meagan Peffley of Wheelersburg, Maddy Lindamood of Sciotoville, Jeffrey Shonkwiler of Gatesville, TX; and two spoiled fur babies, Oliver and Jack. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Priscilla Sturm and a beloved grandson, Andrew Farmer.

Funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be at a later date. Fond memories of Doug and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.