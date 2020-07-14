1/1
Douglas Hart
1939 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Douglas Gene Hart, 80 of Portsmouth, died Sunday July 12, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born August 7, 1939 in Portsmouth to the late Armistice Malone Montgomery. Along with his mother he is preceded in death by his wife Sharon Hart, a brother Jerry Hart, a grandson Dustin Treadway, and a special friend Patricia Ross.

Douglas was a 1958 graduate from Portsmouth West High School, a United States Army Veteran, a member of the United Steel Workers Union and retired from the New Boston Coke Corporation after 29 years.

He is survived by 2 sons; Christopher (Marsha) Hart, and Matthew Hart, 4 daughters; Thea Floyd, Tina (Bill) Dillon, Arjayra (Travis) Treadway, and Amanda (Robert) Greb, 5 step-children; Duane Wales, Daniel (Sarah) Wales, John Wales, Jodi (Andy) Pierron, Chrissy Wales (Steve Phillips), 2 sisters; Linda Moore, and Sandy Rowley, 24 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Aaron Reed officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be performed by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8:00PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be sent www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
JUL
17
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
