STOUT-Douglas Alfred Taylor, 85 of Stout died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home. He was born April 25, 1935 in Adams County to the late Alfred and Sarah Furnier Taylor. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Richmond Taylor who he adored and cherished for 42 loving years, 3 sisters; Rosemary Church, Ellen Fitzgerald, and Alberta Burchett. Doug spent the majority of his life farming the fields, raising herds of animals, and multitudes of crops on his beautiful farm land.

Douglas is survived by a daughter, Gloria (Mike) Morgan, 2 grandchildren; Lora Beth (Brandon) Hayslip and Michael Morgan, 5 great grandchildren; Dalton, Remington, Dusty, Jadyn, and Sylvia, along with several nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ, and a special friend, Margie Faulkner.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Gene Kitchen officiating and interment in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.