DOUGLAS L. YELLEY

BLUE CREEK — Douglas L. Yelley, age 64, of Blue Creek, passed away on February 24, 2019, at his home. He was born September 5, 1954 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Edward and Helen (Newsom) Yelley, Jr. Doug graduated from Wyandotte High School and worked as a mechanic and did auto body work. He was known for being able to fix anything. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing.

Doug is survived by his mother, Helen Newson Yelley Spence; sons, Joshua Yelley of Houston, TX, James and Jonathon Cody, both of Michigan; daughters, Miranda Printz of Hot Springs, AR, Abagail Yelley of Detroit, MI; brother, Noah Thomas Yelley of Wyandotte, MI; sisters, Ann Marie (Ron) Fankell of Wheelersburg, Marjorie (Mickey) O'Brien of Portsmouth; four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Yelley, Jr.; brothers, Danny K. Yelley and Timothy E. Yelley.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Nile Township Community Center, 12099 Ohio River Scenic Byway, Stout, OH 45685. Arrangements are being handled by D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.