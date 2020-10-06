SOUTH WEBSTER-Drucella "Cathy" C. Kirby, 69, of South Webster, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Drucella was born September 3, 1951 in Portsmouth, Ohio a daughter of the late Clyde and Virginia Adams Bell.

She retired from CAO of Scioto County Headstart.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers, Clyde D. Bell, Charles L. Bell and John P. Bell.

She is survived by her husband, William Kirby, one daughter, Brandy Kirby, six sisters, Sandra "Ginger" (Charlie) Ruggles, Jeanne Jordan, Jessie Cobb, Cindy (Gene) Floyd, Clara (David) Shaffer, Vicki (Terry) Moore., two grandchildren, Dustin Braden and Morgan Braden and one great grandchild, Serenity Braden.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at the Scioto Burial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 P.M, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 and one hour before the service on Thursday.