EARL A BAUER

PORTSMOUTH —Earl A Bauer, 91, of Portsmouth, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. He was born November 29, 1927 in Portsmouth to the late Earl E. Bauer and Elizabeth (Scherer) Bauer.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gilbert and Ralph Bauer.

Earl was a Registered Professional Engineer, having worked as a Sanitary Engineer for Scioto County and a Civil Engineer for the city of Portsmouth.

He is a member of the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Shawnee State Golden Bears, and a World War II Army Veteran. He and his wife "Pupper" Bauer built five houses in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Betty "Pupper" Bauer, his children; Barbara Davis (George), Gregory Bauer (Kim), John Bauer (Vicki), and James Bauer, a daughter-in-law, Paula Bauer, five grandchildren, George Davis, Stuart Davis, Matthew Bauer, Andrew Bauer, and Gregory Bauer, five great-grandchildren, Luca Davis, Beckett Davis, Luke Bauer, Andrew Bauer, and George Davis V, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, where graveside military rites will be provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. A visitation for friends and family will be 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of the Rosary will be 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.