Earl Kessinger
FORT MYERS, FL-Earl David "Ed" Kessinger, January 9, 1931 - August 20, 2020

The family of Earl David "Ed" Kessinger of Fort Myers, FL, previously of Portsmouth (Rosemount), OH is saddened to announce his passing on August 20, 2020 at the age of 89.

He was preceded in death by his son John Kessinger in 1995. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judith Kessinger, his grandaughter Lauren (Chris) Breault, great grandchildren Maiah & Gabriel Vargas; daughter-in-law Terri Kessinger Burgeson; sister Mary Jo Benner; sister Beverly Kessinger; brother Sam (Pam) Kessinger, niece Carrie (JB) Berry and family, nephew Bryan (Frannie) Kessinger and family.

Ed was born to Adrian and Margaret Wear Kessinger in Portsmouth, OH. He served in the US Air Force for 4 years and soon married his wife Judith. He worked at the A-Plant in Piketon for 35 years and retired to Fort Myers, FL in 1989.

At Ed's request, no formal service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the Kessinger family requests donations be made in Ed's name to the Hospice Foundation of America; 1707 L Street NW; Suite 220; Washington, DC 20036 or The American Diabetes Foundation; 2451 Crystal Drive; Suite 900; Arlington, VA 22202.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
