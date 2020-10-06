Earl Miller

WHEELERSBURG-Earl "Pug" Louis Miller, 92, of Wheelersburg passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home. Pug was born October 11, 1927 in Wheelersburg to the late Louis John Miller and Mary Barney Miller. Pug was retired as an agent from Nationwide Insurance and he is a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church and did maintenance at the church; volunteered at St. Monica's food pantry; made tons of popcorn for Wheelersburg concessions, maintained the football field for almost 50 years and is a member of the Wheelersburg Hall of Fame. Pug dearly loved dancing, gardening, wine making and attending his grand children's many activities. In addition to his parents, Pug was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Imogene Turner Miller January 21, 2019, whom he married July 1, 1950 at St. Peter's Church in Wheelersburg. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Ralph Miller. Pug is survived by four sons, David (Jeanne Ann) Miller, Michael (Teri) Miller, Dean (Leah) Miller and Rick Miller; three daughters, Karen Miller, Diane (Steve) Allen and Nancy (Jeff) Stegman; sixteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to caregivers Tammy Harris and Brenda Quick, hospice nurse Leslie Toland and aide Misty Leadingham.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private mass for the family, 11:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church with Fr. David Glockner officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with recitation of the rosary at 8:00 pm. Masks and social distancing is recommended. The funeral home does not provide masks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Pug's name be made to Wheelersburg Athletic Association or SOMC Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.