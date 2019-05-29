EARL MICHAEL SPRIGGS

PORTSMOUTH — Earl Michael Spriggs, 78, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, May 24, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth. He was born August 23, 1940 in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was the son of the late Earl and Amelia (Bauer) Spriggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter Lisa Elaine Spriggs, three grandsons, Shawn Spriggs, Justin Brooks and Joshua Spriggs, brothers, David and Walter Spriggs, sister Geraldine Logan and sister-in-law Judy Spriggs.

He was a member of New Boston Eagles and was a retired truck driver and timber cutter.

Surviving are his two daughters, Sally Spriggs Brooks of King George, VA., Brandy Keyser of Columbus, Ohio, four sons, Earl Michael (Barbie) Spriggs II of Stafford, VA, Wallace (Debbie) Spriggs of McDermott, Ohio, Wyatt (Kim) Spriggs, Stafford, VA, and Eli Spriggs of Lebanon, Ohio. Three brothers, John (Ann) Spriggs of McDermott, Ohio, Tony (Missy) Spriggs of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Pat (Alice) Spriggs of Portsmouth, Ohio. Three sisters, Linda (Kenny) Coleman of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Mary (Hank) Stillwell of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Nancy (Scott) Rammel of Portsmouth, Ohio. He had 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, step-daughter Jodi Westwood and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with burial at Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, Ohio. A memorial service will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.