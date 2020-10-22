PORTSMOUTH-Earl R. Strickland, 92, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born September 27, 1928 in Lucasville, to the late Joseph and Rebecca Sheets Strickland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael E. Strickland, and daughter, Heidi Strickland Cropper, three brothers; Edward Strickland, Ralph Strickland, Joseph Strickland, and four sisters; Dorothy Millar, Wanda Way, Josephine Charles, and Alyce Woodall.

Earl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he then began his career as a car salesman at Fred Brown Oldsmobile, later retiring from Glockner's Toyota & Honda. He was a member of the Elks, the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23, and Christ Community Church.

Earl is survived by his wife, Traudi Eckerl Strickland, a sister, Delores Brown, of Waverly, a granddaughter, Brittany Cropper, and a great-granddaughter, Havyn Cropper.

Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.