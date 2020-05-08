Ed Mahle
1937 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Edward J. Mahle Sr., 82, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at SOMC. He was born May 21, 1937 in Portsmouth to the late Albert and Margaret (Heider) Mahle. Ed was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where he had served on Parish Council, he was a graduate of Xavier University, having earned his M.B.A., worked for Empire-Detroit Steel, served on the school board for Notre Dame Schools, and volunteered for Radio Reading Services when it began. Ed also served on the Board of Directors at Desco and was instrumental in the growth of the credit union. He served on that board until he resigned so he could become an employee. He worked there until his retirement where he finished as the Vice-President of Human Resources. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Cassidy) Mahle, two sons, Edward Mahle Jr. (Cindy) of Wheelersburg, John Mahle (Christina) of Portsmouth, three daughters; Katherine "Kit" Lang (Kurt) of Blacklick, Mary Ann Skulski (John) of Lebanon, PA, and Therese Egbert (Elliott) of Lucasville, 11 grandchildren; John Mahle Jr., Ethan Mahle, Laycie Mahle, Abigail Yutzy (Nic), Sean Lang (Samantha), Karl Lang, Erik Lang, John Skulski Jr., Peter Skulski, Maria Skulski, and Zane Egbert. Ed is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Mahle. A graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held once restrictions are lifted. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church or Notre Dame Schools.

Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Memorial Mass
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
ED WAS ONE OF BEST MEN I EVER KNEW; KIND ,SMART & A GREAT SENSE OF HUMOR. ED WAS A TRUE PORTSMOUTH & NOTRE DAME MAN. RODE WITH HIM TO XAVIER ON EARLY SAT. MORNING TRIPS; HE MADE IT FUN --GOD BLESS YOU ED & FAMILY -- MIKE BORDERS
Mike Borders
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May you find peace and comfort in God's loving hands. Ed was a very special man always so sweet and kind...it was a privilege to know him.
Debbie Estep
Friend
May 9, 2020
My condolence to Pat and the family.
Debbie Lindner
Friend
May 8, 2020
Pat and family, I am so sorry you have lost this wonderful man. He and I go back a lot of years and shared a lot of the pains during the high school years of our children. May the Holy Spirit bless you with grace to endure the sadness of the heart.
Judy Marquis
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for your loss.
Karen Ellsesser
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family. My thoughts are with you.
Carol Siegling
Friend
