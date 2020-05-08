PORTSMOUTH-Edward J. Mahle Sr., 82, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at SOMC. He was born May 21, 1937 in Portsmouth to the late Albert and Margaret (Heider) Mahle. Ed was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where he had served on Parish Council, he was a graduate of Xavier University, having earned his M.B.A., worked for Empire-Detroit Steel, served on the school board for Notre Dame Schools, and volunteered for Radio Reading Services when it began. Ed also served on the Board of Directors at Desco and was instrumental in the growth of the credit union. He served on that board until he resigned so he could become an employee. He worked there until his retirement where he finished as the Vice-President of Human Resources. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Cassidy) Mahle, two sons, Edward Mahle Jr. (Cindy) of Wheelersburg, John Mahle (Christina) of Portsmouth, three daughters; Katherine "Kit" Lang (Kurt) of Blacklick, Mary Ann Skulski (John) of Lebanon, PA, and Therese Egbert (Elliott) of Lucasville, 11 grandchildren; John Mahle Jr., Ethan Mahle, Laycie Mahle, Abigail Yutzy (Nic), Sean Lang (Samantha), Karl Lang, Erik Lang, John Skulski Jr., Peter Skulski, Maria Skulski, and Zane Egbert. Ed is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Mahle. A graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held once restrictions are lifted. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church or Notre Dame Schools.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store