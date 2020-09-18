Ed Mantell

PORTSMOUTH-H. Edward Mantell, 91, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at River Bend House in Wheelersburg. Born on August 4, 1929 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Ralph and Zelma Sheets Mantell and was a retired electrician for I.B.E.W. Local #575 and a 65-year member.

Also preceding him in death was his wife, Dolores Dadosky Mantell, whom he married September 25, 1948 at St. Mary's Church.

Ed was a graduate of Grandview Heights High School in Columbus, a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. His was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, a staunch Democrat and loved to golf.

Surviving are his children, Janie (Dick) Lee of Columbus, Barbara (Tom) Barney of Worthington, Tony (Theresa) Mantell of Wheelersburg, Margie (Jennifer) Mantell of Columbus, Tom (Laurie) Mantell of Hilliard, Connie (Tom) Hirschy of Columbus and Michele (John) Harkins of Galloway; eighteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, September 21st with Fr. Joseph Yokum as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Masks will be required for admission to both Brant's and St. Mary's, but not furnished by either. Social distancing will be observed at Brant's and St. Mary's.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.