Eddie Harr

GREENUP — Eddie Paul Harr, 85 of Greenup, Kentucky passed away July 1, 2020 in Woodland Oaks Health Care in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Truitt, Kentucky, Aug.. 13, 1934, a son of the late Albert Oscar Harr and Anna Daniels Harr. Paul was a member of the Greenup Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Greenup, Kentucky.

Preceded in death by three brothers, Oscar Harr, Jim Harr and Otis Harr, three sisters, Bessline Hale, Edith Richards and Norma Jean McCoy.

Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Alice Miller Harr, one daughter, Debbie Jean (Kenneth) Fields, one son Timothy Paul (Karen Sue) Harr all of Greenup, Kentucky, one brother, John Henry Harr of Ohio, one sister, Janet Dixon of Greenup, Kentucky, two grandchildren, Cory Austin Fields and Kaleigh Brianna Fields.

Private burial will held for the family at their convenience due to the current epidemic.

