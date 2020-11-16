1/
Edith Walker
1948 - 2020
WEST PORTSMOUTH-Edith Tumbleson Walker, 72 of West Portsmouth passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born August 4, 1948 to the late Elroy and Sadie Tumbleson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Crabtree.

Edith is survived by her husband, Gerald Walker, 2 sons; Chris (Bev) Tumbleson and Gary Lee (Theresa) Tumbleson, 3 grandchildren; Marie, Tyler Fields, and Cody Neff, a sister, Ethel King, a brother, Wilbur (Debbie) Tumbleson, as well as many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Kyle Carter officiating and interment in Berea Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home starting at 12:00 PM on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
