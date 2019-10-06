MINFORD - Edward Gordon Cox, Sr., 75, of Minford, departed this life on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home in his favorite chair and now sits with the Lord in Heaven. He was born November 15, 1943, in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph L Cox, Sr.; mother, Marilyn Sumner Cox Osmeyer; his step-father, Meryl Osmeyer; brother, Ralph Cox, Jr. and his wife, Sharon, and grandparents who raised him and his brother, Ransom L. Cox and Violet Cox.

Ed was a 1961 graduate of Portsmouth High School. He was blessed with many talents. He was a licensed Barber since 1962. Ed retired as a certified Pipefitter for the Mead Corporation at the Chilpaco Paper Mill in Chillicothe after 33 years.

Ed was a lifelong Christian. He has been a Licensed Minister since 1973. He was Ordained in 1979 at the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church lead by Pastor Ralph Frazie. Ed is a graduate of the Tri-State Bible College. He had completed all required work for his Doctorate of Divinity. He has served as a Pastor for 45 years until his retirement on November 15, 2018. Edward served as pastor for Decatur Baptist Church in Pedro Ohio and for Minford Community Church where he served his congregation and the Lord with joy and compassion. Ed was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason at the Lucasville Lodge 465 and a Kentucky Colonel.

Ed spent time as a volunteer Clergy as his health permitted at STAR Community Justice Center where he won souls to Christ and dealt with individuals battling addiction in and out of STAR.

Ed loved working with the youth of Minford and Scioto County. He served as the Minford High School varsity track and cross country coach for several years. He took his Cross Country team to the State in 1999. He was awarded SOC and District Coach of the year in 1999, and the State OHSAA exemplary service award in 2014. Ed was also the Minford High School Assistant Baseball coach from 2005 – 2015. He loved baseball and traveling out of state with his son-in-law Tim as he scouted for MLB. Ed grew up an avid sportsman and loved to fish and hunt whenever he was able. He was also a special deputy serving under Sheriff Burns.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Rosemary; son, Ed, Jr. (Linda) of Whitman, WV; daughter, Christine (Tim) Martin of Wheelersburg; step-mother, Geneva Cox of West Portsmouth; brother, William Butch (Connie) Osmeyer of Columbus; sisters, Sandy Parsley of Portsmouth, Linda (Gene) Tenace of Oregon; grandchildren, Alisha (Scott) Newsome of Minford, Emily and Sarah Cox of Huntington, WV, Zachary Edward Cox of Whitman, WV, Michael (Abbey) Martin of Minford; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Laney, and Boston Newsome of Minford, and Skyla Newsome of Circleville, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Minford Squad 3 and neighbors who went above and beyond in providing medical treatment.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Minford Community Church with Pastor Chris Oiler and Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. A masonic service will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Monday by Lucasville Masonic Lodge No. 465. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the youth program of Minford Community Church, 5178 Lucasville-Minford Road, Minford, Ohio 45653. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.