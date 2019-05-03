EDWARD TAYLOR

VANCEBURG — Mr. Edward Leigh Taylor, Age 90, of Vanceburg, Kentucky passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 at the Maysville Rehabilitation Facility in Maysville, Kentucky after an extended illness.

Ed was born in Stricklett, Kentucky February 26, 1929 to the late Russell and Alice McEldowney Taylor. Ed was an educator and Golf coach for the Lewis County school system. He Graduated from Morehead State University with his Masters degree in Art History, where he taught from 1967-68. Ed also taught at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio and at the Lucasville State Penitentiary. Ed graduated from the Los Angeles School of Art and Design and also attended The Ohio State University. Ed loved doing Portraits, Sculpture as well as woodworking, metal work, and jewelry. Ed was a veteran in the United States Navy in which he so proudly served.

His legacy will live on in his artwork of his murals which are located in the Lewis County Middle School gymnasium and the Lewis County Public Library and other buildings throughout the region.

Preceded in death beside his parents was a son- Edward and a brother Walter Taylor; Granddaughter Shelby.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife – Lois Denny Taylor of Vanceburg, Ky.

One daughter- Debbie (Clyde) Childers of Charleston, West Virginia

One son Leigh Taylor & companion Joni Pugh of Vanceburg, Ky.

Grandchildren- Anna (Johnny) Furtado, Patrick, and Savannah, one great-granddaughter Eliana also survives who will mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 7th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Gaydos Funeral Home 159 2nd street Vanceburg, Ky. 41179. With burial to follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens Black Oak, Ky.

Visitation will be Tuesday May 7th, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home.

Pallbearers for Mr. Edward L. Taylor will be Keith Lykins, Danny McCane, Patrick Taylor, Johnny Furtado, Matt Jarrells, Richard Walje, and Steven C. Smith.

