EDWIN HUGH (BUS) BOGGS SR

SOUTH SHORE — Edwin Hugh (Bus) Boggs SR, 88, of South Shore, KY., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, OH. He was born April 10, 1931 in Greenup, KY., a son of the late Wilburn (Tug) Boggs and Ruby Pullin Boggs.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife whom he was married to for 58 years before her passing in 2009 Frances Irene Branham Boggs, one son Edwin Hugh Boggs JR, one sister Breta Boggs and one brother Royce Boggs.

Left behind to cherish his memory are two daughters Connie (Dennis) Conley of Lucasville, OH., and Greta Leigh Boggs of South Shore, KY., one sister Greta Rae Luper of Jacksonville, FL., one brother Neil (Chris) Boggs of Brunswick, GA., six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 12 P.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Lowell Branham and Dennis Conley officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour at 12 P.M.

