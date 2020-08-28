Eileen Zornes

SOUTH WEBSTER - Eileen Vada (Holmes) Zornes, age 90 of South Webster passed away peacefully August 27, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born July 19, 1930 to Newell and Margaret (Smith) Holmes. Eileen married Harold Zornes September 4, 1949. They co-owned the Z&D restaurant in South Webster and loved visiting with and serving the community. Eileen spent most of her time as a homemaker but later worked as a clerk and officer in charge for the postal service. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and going to the auction. Eileen also enjoyed being part of the Betterment Club, Cotillion Club and helping out with the Girl Scouts for many years. She loved to travel and camp with her family throughout the summer.

Eileen will be missed by her loving family; daughters, Teresa Crump and Kim (Keith) Shamhart, grandchildren, Tracy (Doug) Collins, Jerri (Krys) Cummings, Brandon (Brittany) Shamhart all of South Webster and Eddie Cook of Bradenton, FL., great grandchildren, Ty Collins, Will Collins, Briar Shamhart, Brinlyn Shamhart, Lauren Hill and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and special friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold, sisters, Olga, Bernadine, Marie and brother Kenneth.

Family graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at South Webster Cemetery under the direction of D.W. Swick - Nelson Funeral Home in South Webster, with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating. Fond memories of Eileen and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.