STOUT — Eleanor Jane Bivens, 87 of Stout, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born June 21, 1932, in Friendship to the late James William and Lula Anderson Lewis.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Omar D. "Dick" Bivens who she married on November 20, 1953, a son Thomas Bivens, 4 brothers; Bernard, Ralph, Floyd and Robert Lewis and a grandson Timothy Bivens Jr.

Eleanor is survived by 2 daughters; Brenda (Mike) Jayne of Stout and Linda (Dale) Hodge of Manchester, a son Timothy (Vickie) Bivens of Manchester, 4 grandchildren; Megan Bivens, Corey Bivens, Brittany (Michael) Fegley, and Kayla Jayne, 2 step-grandchildren; Michael (Sandy) Holsinger and Chad Holsinger, 4 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren and a sister Janet Shiveley of Stout along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Ricky Richmond officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com