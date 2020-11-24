1/1
Elizabeth Boyd
1955 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH-Elizabeth F. Boyd, 65, of Portsmouth, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at BridgePort Healthcare Center in Portsmouth. She was born November 17, 1955 in Portsmouth, to the late Leroy Craft and Mary Collins Craft. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Boyd, daughter, Bridget Williams, brother, Johnny Lee, sisters; Patty and Sandy, and brother-in-law, Dave Crisp.

Elizabeth was a member of the Apostolic Church of God. She is survived by her son, Christopher Wilburn (Tricia), of McArthur, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Scioto Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
