ELIZABETH M. GARDNER

PORTSMOUTH — Elizabeth M. Gardner, 93, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg. Born on September 4, 1925 in Catlettsburg, KY, she was a daughter of the late Teddy and Thelma Lockwood Barker and was a retired executive secretary for Detroit Steel Corp.

Lib was a graduate of Catlettsburg High School, former bowler and enjoyed traveling. She was famous for her fabulous Lib's baked chicken and macaroni salad.

Also preceding her in death were her husbands, Ralph Barbour and Dick Gardner, four brothers, Teddy, William, Harold and Pete Barker and a sister, Betty Cress.

Surviving are three brothers, Alben (Jacqueline) Barker of Portsmouth, Gerald (Ruth) Barker of Gahanna and David (Aggie) Barker of Chillicothe; three sisters, Bonnie Simms of Bidwell, Sheila Arrowood of Oak Hill and Sue (Walter) Brown of Springfield and a sister-in-law, Barbara Barker of Nicholasville, KY.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23rd, at Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens in Gallipolis.

Memorials may be given to Heartland Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

