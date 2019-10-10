WEST PORTSMOUTH —Elizabeth Diann "Maw" Morgan, 65 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home. She was born February 5, 1954 in Sunshine, Kentucky to the late Alvis and Norma Sexton Harr. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Harr and a sister, Rosella Gallimore.

Elizabeth retired from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility as a unit manager. She was a Master Sargent with the Ohio Military Reserves and a member of Oldtown United Methodist Church.

Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Christina (Troy) Hodge, 2 sons; Richard Morgan and Charles (Fredeva) Morgan, 8 grandchildren; Zackory Hodge, Matthew Hodge, Whitney Crabtree, Dalton Barnhill, Ashley Morgan, Bronson Ingram, Landen Henderson, and Natalie Morgan, a great granddaughter, 4 brothers; Stanley (Linda) Harr, Estel Harr, Slade (Teresa) Harr, and Justin Harr, 2 sisters; Keneda Bentley and Ivalee Sanford, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 5:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Jason McGlone officiating and Honors presented by Southern Ohio Correctional Facility Honor Guard. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.