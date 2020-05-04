MCDERMOTT-Elke Elisabeth Benbow (born Militzer) May 12, 1937 – May 2, 2020 Elke was a resident of Rest Haven Skilled Nursing Home in McDermott, OH. She was called to return to her heavenly Father while resting peacefully the morning of May 2. Elke was born in Kiel, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1964 where she resided mostly in Fremont, CA. She held employment for 26 years with Advanced Micro Devices in Sunnyvale, CA as a payroll processing clerk. She is preceded in death by her only son, T. Mark Benbow. Surviving are her sister, Freia Raap (m. Werner Rapp) of Buddelsdorf, Germany, daughter, Tanya Benbow, of Sciotoville, OH, grandchildren; Valerie Craigo (VanKirk) (m. Parker Craigo) of Bancroft, WV., Sarah Soares and Katie Soares, of Sciotoville, OH, and great-grandchildren; Easton, Kynslee, and Cambrie. Elke was about life and living. Her home was always filled with music and she loved to dance. She is laid to rest and at peace before her 83rd birthday. She would want only to be remembered in life, therefore there will be no funeral services held for her. The family would ask instead in her remembrance that you make the day brighter for one other person in need. Revisit fond memories of her and smile. Know she is at rest and peace with her Lord God. Remember her with the Bible verse: I Corinthians 13:13, "And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love." She is loved and will be missed. Arrangements under the care of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.



