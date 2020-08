Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ella's life story with friends and family

Share Ella's life story with friends and family

WHEELERSBURG-Ella Ree Arnett, 90, died, Aug. 23, 2020. Private graveside services 1:00 pm Aug. 26, 2020, South Webster Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home. www.harrison-pyles.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store