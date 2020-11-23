1/
LUCASVILLE – Ella Juanita Gray, 91, of Lucasville passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Best Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Wheelersburg. Born February 23, 1929 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Bert Stanley and Kizzie Ann Chandler Lintz, she was a homemaker, and a member of Charity Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Steve (Susan) Gray; one daughter, Vicki (Don) Smith; nine grandchildren, Stevie Gray, Jason Smith, Brandon Gray, Tiffany Smith, David Gray, Derrick Smith, Vanessa Horner, Jonathan Gray, Nathaniel Gray; twelve great grandchildren, Devin McKenzie, Noah Gray, Sebastian Gray, Alexis Smith, Taylor Gray-Keeton, Landon Jones, Kellen Gray, Laikyn Kent, Paige Biars, Jaycee Smith, Kash Horner, Kambry Horner; two great great grandchildren, Paisley McKenzie, Colson McKenzie; one daughter-in-law, Patty Gray, and four sisters, Helen Raike, Betty Childers, Jean Underwood, and Norma Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Taylor Wade Gray; one son, Larry Gray; four brothers, Albert Lintz, Carl Lintz, Charles Lintz, Lavon Lintz, and four sisters, Herma Adkins, Sally Cantrell, Edna Newell, and Charlene White.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace with Pastor George Vastine officiating. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



