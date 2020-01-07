WHEELERSBURG-Ellen Geneene Collins, 76, of Wheelersburg passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Geneene was born March 11, 1943 in Greenville, OH to the late William and Delilah Coriell Chamberlin. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Geneene was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Chamberlin and a sister, Ruth Ishmael. Geneene is survived by her husband, James Collins whom she married November 11, 1961 at Union Freewill Baptist Church. She is also survived by a son, Scott (Wendi) Collins; a daughter, Jayme Collins, (Gregg); seven brothers, Vaughn, Jack, Bill, Tim, Rod, Mark and Randy Chamberlin; two sisters, Shirley Hoskins and Karlene Thompson; four grandchildren, Andrew, Luke and Dylan Collins and Abbey Maxwell and three great grandsons, David, Daniel and Dean Collins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 and one hour before the service on Friday. The family has requested memorial contributions be made in Geneene's name to SOMC Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.