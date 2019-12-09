JACKSON — Ellen Crabtree, 84, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. Born March 10, 1935 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late David Hallie and Mary Ann Cassity Crager, she was a 1954 graduate of Minford High School, a homemaker and attended Trinity Chapel Christ Christian Union Church. She loved to bake, make quilts and needlepoint and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by two sons, Ralph (Lisa) Crabtree of Jackson, Mark (Kim) Crabtree of Jackson; four grandchildren, Joshua (Stephanie) Crabtree, Matthew (Kristin) Crabtree, Shelby Beatty, Gage Boggs; eight great grandchildren, Johnathon, Ethan, and Tabatha Crabtree, Maverick Boggs, Allison, Alexis, Forrest, River Beatty; one sister, Mrytle Blackford, and a son-in-law, Tom Garrett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell E. Crabtree on August 19, 2008 whom she married July 2, 1955; two sons, Timothy Crabtree, Nicholas Crabtree; three brothers, Hallie David Crager, Jr., Harold R. Crager, Alfred M. Crager; four sisters, Louise Gammon, Madgie Crager, Eunice Smith, and Katherine Crager, and a daughter-in-law, Linda Crabtree.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be in White Gravel Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.