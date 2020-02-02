MILFORD — Ellen J. (Glockner) Harris, 65, of Milford, formerly of Portsmouth, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born March 26, 1954 in Portsmouth to the late William and Jean (Nickel) Glockner. Ellen was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Williamsburg.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Harris, son, Robert (Brittany) Doyle, of Williamsburg, OH, grandchildren, Eva Jane Doyle and Jacob Michael Doyle, whom she loved dearly and would do anything for, brothers; Leo (Vicki) Glockner, of Portsmouth, Tony (Laura) Glockner, of Cincinnati, Martin (Molly) Glockner, of Portsmouth, Daniel Glockner, of Wheelersburg, Thomas Glockner, of Portsmouth, John (Tracy) Glockner, of Portsmouth, sisters; Cindy Carter, of Sarasota, FL, Angie (Will) Burke, of Portsmouth, Beth (Bryan) Lansky, of Portsmouth, Louise Stevens, of Richmond, VA, Julie (John) Weaver, of Wheelersburg, brother-in-law, Steve (Diane) Harris, of Grove City, sister-in-law, Lisa Harris, of Columbus, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating, burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, OH. Services are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH