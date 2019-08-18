MALONETON — Ellen S. Burke Howerton, 74 of Maloneton, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born January 31, 1945, in Maloneton, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hobert and Myrtle Potter Burke.

Ellen was a 1963 graduate of McKell High School and a member of Lloyd Community Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Jim Burke, Dorothy Burke, and Mollie Phillips

Ellen is survived by her husband , Jerry I. Howerton, three sons, Jerry Irvin (Shelby) of Rolesville, North Carolina, Jeffery (Elizabeth) Howerton of Apex, North Carolina and Aaron N. Howerton of Holly Springs, North Carolina, five brothers, Bill Burke of South Shore, Kentucky, Richard Burke of Somerset, Kentucky, Hobie (Rita) Burke of Lexington, Kentucky, Bob (Angie) Burke of Lloyd, Kentucky and Michael (Patricia) Burke of Junction City, Missouri and two sisters, Loretta Blair of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Betty (Jack) Goldman of Springfield, Virginia.

Grandchildren surviving, Summer of Rolesville, North Carolina, Victoria and Valerie of Apex, North Carolina, Callan and Cason of Holly Springs, North Carolina,

Ellen was a compassionate caregiver to others throughout her life and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SOMC Hospice Center, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.