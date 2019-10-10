ROSEMOUNT — Ellis Richard Greathouse, 84, of Rosemount, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born July 21, 1935, in Massieville, Ohio, in a log cabin, a son of the late Henry Greathouse and Ruth Stitt Greathouse.

He started working at age 9 delivering groceries to help his mother with his siblings at C. Herrmann and Sons Meat Packing, where he worked as a meat cutter and then the first on the road as sales person for over 30 years. He then moved on to Chillicothe Medical Center (Adena) as a Food Service Coordinator for 12 years. He then went into business with his youngest son Eric at E+E Convenient Mart at Gallia and Mabert Road for five years. During that time he and Eric bought two of the now closed C. Herrmann and Sons stores and opened Herrmann's Meats Inc. on Market Street. They operated that store for 15 years and during that time bought Massie's Super Market on Kendall Ave. He obtained his Realtor license and sold property for Execel Realty, he was also the Rosemount Zoning Officer, and then operated the BMV for years until his untimely death. He was a 1953 graduate of Portsmouth High School, a member of Aurora Masonic Lodge #48 for over 50 years, a 32nd degree Mason, Valley of Cincinnati, he had a passion for Ohio State Football. He loved trains growing up on the east side of town. He was an avid old money collector and loved a good card game. He loved Nascar, fishing at Lake Cumberland, driving around out West and Vegas at night. He loved the Portsmouth area and always believed Portsmouth was on the rebound.

He is survived by three children, Betty Paulette Rodriguez (Roberto) of Columbus; Ellis "Dick" Greathouse (Cindy) of Lucasville; Eric Greathouse of Portsmouth; 10 grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Wear; Jennifer (Tony) West; Katie (Rick) Parrott; Elizabeth (Mark) Jones; Dickie (Patty) Greathouse; Josh Greathouse; Ben Greathouse; Maggie Bach (Brandon), Erin Greathouse (Trisha) Eric Greathouse II and four siblings.

Services and burial are private and under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.