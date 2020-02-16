FRANKLIN FURNACE-Ellis Wicker, Jr., 92, of Franklin Furnace, died February 14, 2020, at the Southern Ohio Medical Center. Born on March 2, 1927 in Greenup, KY, he was a son of the late Ellis Wicker and Icy McFarland Jarvis and was retired from Memorial Burial Park.

Ellis worked at various jobs, including Vulcan Last and Brown Steel in Columbus. He became bored after retiring and became employed in maintenance at the Masonic Temple Building.

A proud Army veteran of the Korean War, Ellis was captured by the enemy for two days and he, along with two comrades, escaped, one of whom was killed in the escape. He was listed as missing in action, but the letter to his mother was intercepted before it reached her. Ellis continued his service with another unit. He was a member of the Post #134 and the Sciotoville Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Ellis was the veteran who always carried the American flag during the East High School football games. He was a member of Western Sun Masonic Lodge #91.

Also preceding him in death were a brother, Harold Jarvis, and a sister, Dovie Darnell. Surviving are his wife, Jessie Fields Wicker, four sons, Donald of Franklin Furnace, Ronald of Wheelersburg, Gary of Lebanon and Larry of Ironton; two sisters, Geneva Cooper of Grove City and Juanita Bell of Florida; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Rev. Jared Timberlake officiating. Interment will be in Haverhill Cemetery with military honors by the James Irwin Post #622 and William Baker Post #363 of the American Legion.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. A masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at Brant's.

The flags on the avenue, along with the U.S. Army flag, are flying in honor of former P.O.W. veteran, Elis Wicker.

