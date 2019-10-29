Elma Jackson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elma Jackson.
Service Information
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH
45653-0152
(740)-820-2331
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHEELERSBURG —Elma Jean Jackson, 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Born March 20, 1937 in Amherst, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Gertrude R. (Youngless) Sagert, she was a homemaker and a member of Tick Ridge Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, John S. Jackson, whom she married in 1953; two daughters, Rose McCorkle and Sherie Parker; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Brooks, Amber Jackson; a great grandchild, Meliah Brooks; one brother, Donald Sagert, and one sister, Betty Lay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Sagert; a sister, Barbara Herchler; a half-brother, George Youngless and a grandson, James Jamison.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Tyler Breech officiating. Burial will be at Pyle Cemetery on Tick Ridge Road. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.