WHEELERSBURG —Elma Jean Jackson, 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.

Born March 20, 1937 in Amherst, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Gertrude R. (Youngless) Sagert, she was a homemaker and a member of Tick Ridge Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, John S. Jackson, whom she married in 1953; two daughters, Rose McCorkle and Sherie Parker; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Brooks, Amber Jackson; a great grandchild, Meliah Brooks; one brother, Donald Sagert, and one sister, Betty Lay.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Sagert; a sister, Barbara Herchler; a half-brother, George Youngless and a grandson, James Jamison.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Tyler Breech officiating. Burial will be at Pyle Cemetery on Tick Ridge Road. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and one hour prior to the service on Friday.