ANDERSON TWP-Elma C. Oakley beloved sister of Thelma Schultz, daughter of the late James and Mary Oakley, dear aunt of Mary Paulette Whitaker, Cindi (John) Farrow, Teresa Oakley, Jimmy Oakley, and Amy Van Hoose, also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews. Died April 29, 2020 at age 96 years. Residence Anderson Twp, formerly of Portsmouth, OH. Private Graveside Service. Interment in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg, OH. Memorials to American Cancer Society. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.