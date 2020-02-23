FLATWOODS, KENTUCKY-Elnora Jane Columbia, 78, of Flatwoods, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born December 19, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio a daughter of the late Louis and Anna L. Lemaster Raison.

Elnora was a retired Dispatcher and Drivers License Examiner for the Kentucky State Police and was a 1959 Portsmouth High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Huston and Robert Columbia, April 16, 2018; and one son, Deron Huston.

Elnora is survived by two grandsons, Gage and Cameron Huston of Flatwoods; and two brothers, Lowell (Ruth) Raison of Lucasville and Bill (Gina) Raison of Westerville.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Lucasville Cemetery with Frances Newman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.