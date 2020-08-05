PORTSMOUTH-ELois H. Vice, 91, of Portsmouth, died peacefully with her loving niece by her side on Tuesday, August 5, 2020 at The Riverbend House in Wheelersburg. She was born May 27, 1929 in Frankfort, Kentucky. She is survived by her nephew and nieces; Candace (Steve) Boden, of Portsmouth; Arthur (Perrin) Vice, of Virginia Beach, VA; Cheryl (Ben) Aldridge, of Humble, TX; her great- nephews and nieces; Sara (Damian) Pickering, of Lexington, KY; Katherine Boden of Lexington, KY; Hannah (Andrew) McGinnis, of St. Louis, MO; Joshua Aldridge, of Dallas, TX; Caleb (Gabriel) Aldridge, of Houston, TX; Darrah Vice, of Virginia Beach, VA; Alanna Vice, of Virginia Beach, VA; and one great-great niece, Emery Grace Pickering, of Lexington, KY whom ELois affectionately called her "living angel". ELois was an inspiration to her family- despite the devastating loss of her three children, ELois maintained a wonderful sense of humor, a quick wit and strong spirit that would light up any room. ELois's example of perseverance and faith in God's ultimate plan will serve as an inspiration for her family for years to come.

ELois was a 1947 graduate of Portsmouth High School. She married her beloved husband, Martin "Marty" Vice in 1946. During her married life, ELois and Marty enjoyed taking trips together and with friends on his motorcycle. They also loved being "snow birds," residing in Melbourne, Florida during the cold months. ELois and Marty loved attending Central Baptist Church with their family when they were in Portsmouth. During her adult life, ELois was also a loving caregiver to her mother, "Granny Harrod," who lived with Marty and her for many years.

ELois is preceded in death by her loving parents Elmer Lee and Bettie Alice Harrod, her husband Marty Vice and their three children; Mark Edward, Michael and Marty Lou Vice. Public funeral service and burial will be conducted by F.C. Daehler Mortuary with Pastor John Gowdy officiating, at Memorial Burial Park at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.

The family would like to sincerely thank The Riverbend House Staff and Heartland Hospice Staff for their kindness and compassion that was shared by all. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage Memorial contributions to The Riverbend House or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com or our Facebook page.