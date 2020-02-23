WHEELERSBURG – Eloise Hayward, 77, of Wheelersburg passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence. Born March 15, 1942, in Kentucky, a daughter of the late Winifred and Orabell Kelso Keeton, she was a homemaker and a member of Sunshine Church of Christ.

She is survived by one son, Jeff (Teresa) Hayward of Minford; four grandchildren, Ashley (Daniel) Parker, Kayla (Seth) Iverson, Melissa (Kyle) Rase, Melinda (Cody) Cannon; seven great-grandchildren, Lainey & Jase Parker, Hayes, Hattie Mae, Hux Rase, Crew Cannon, Theo Iverson, and one brother, George (Ruth) Keeton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayes Wayburn Hayward; two daughters, Rhonda Daniels, Kelly Traylor; two brothers, Ralph Keeton, Sam Keeton, and one sister, Juanita Collier.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Batterson Cemetery with Jon Partlow, minister officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.