ELSIE IRENE SMITH

IRONTON — Elsie Irene Smith, 63, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Best Care Health Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born June 24, 1955 in Lawrence County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Homer and Junita (Mosley) Friend. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Lonnie Smith, whom she married June 8, 1973.

Mrs. Smith attended Rock Hill High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by:

two brothers: Arthur Mosley and Larry Friend

and a sister: Elizabeth "Libby" Howard

In addition to her husband, she is survived by:

two daughters: Melissa (Steve) Wilds of Ironton and LeeAnn (Sam) McClain, of Franklin Furnace

two sons: Homer "Buzz" Smith and Charles (Gretchen Owens) Smith, both of Ironton

brother: Homer Lee (Dreama) Friend of Ironton

ten grandchildren: Shawn Wilds, Caitlin Wilds, Michele Wilds, Tyler McClain, Hannah McClain, Cory Stapleton, Steven C. Smith, Lonnie D. Smith, Isabella C. Smith, and Mikey Smith

three great-grandchildren: Brantley, Blakely and Jaxton McClain and several nieces and nephews

Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio with Pastor Kenny Waller officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery and visitation will be Thursday from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. To offer the Smith family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net