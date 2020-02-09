FRANKLIN FURNACE - Elza Johnson, age 93, of Franklin Furnace, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Concord Health and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg. He was born December 23, 1926 in Ohio Furnace to Elza and Maudie (Porter) Johnson. Elza honorably served his country during WWII as a member of the U.S. Army, 33rd Division Infantry and married Mary Stapleton on February 4, 1949 in Wheelersburg. Upon his return to civilian life he worked in the construction industry. Elza was a member of Local 83 and a big Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed going to church, woodworking, and spending time with his beloved dogs, Blackie, Buddy, and Lady. He was a member of Jeanette's Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Terri Sue) Johnson of Tulsa, OK, Bobby (Marietta) Johnson of Franklin Furnace; daughters, Diana Hineman of Franklin Furnace, Pamela (Steve) Lute of McDermott; brother, Columbus Johnson of Dayton; sister, Stella Green of Wheelersburg; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, in 2018; six brothers; three sisters.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Jared Hineman officiating. Interment will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Fond memories of Elza and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.