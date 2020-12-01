PORTSMOUTH-Emily Charlotte Brown-Buck January 1, 1931 - November 30, 2020 (age 89) passed away November 30, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New. York, to Henry M. Smith and Ruth Hodgson Smith. Emily grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where she met her husband Eugene Ross Snipes. They later settled in Ohio with their sons David Ross and Michael Keith. After Eugene died unexpectedly, Emily was a single mother for a few years and pursued a career in secretarial science. Emily later met and married Charles Brown and relocated to Otway, Ohio. Together they ran a farm and a small community grocery store with the help of David and Michael as well as Charles' daughter Virginia Ann Brown.

Emily always enjoyed working with children and during this time, she decided she wanted to pursue a new career field. Emily attended the Ohio University branch campus in Portsmouth, Ohio, and received a Bachelor's degree in History. Emily was an avid lover of history which she passed on to her many students at Northwest High School and Portsmouth High School. Students who studied with Emily were recognized numerous times with prestigious Ohio awards for the State History Tests given at that time. Emily felt fortunate during her teaching career to be able to travel to Europe, Russia, Poland and other countries with a rich history - experiences and facts she then shared with her students. Emily was very skilled at bringing history to life for students and helping them understand its application in the current world.

Emily had a soft spot in her heart for dogs and cats, having several throughout her life. Like her love of history, she shared her love of animals with everyone she met. After retirement, she trained and worked with therapy dogs, taking them to schools, libraries and hospital settings. Emily and her dog always brought a smile to everyone in attendance. A little known fact about Emily was her love of the game of poker. She was usually the only woman in the poker club but won the pot frequently. Regardless of where she lived, she always found a poker club.

After retirement from teaching, Emily had to cope again with the death of a husband. Charles Brown died unexpectedly from complications related to lung surgery. Emily's strength

and desire to remain involved in community life led her to a part time position teaching at Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Emily also took advantage of the opportunity at that time to travel to many locations around the world. Emily's intelligence, sense of humor, and numerous interests helped her meet many people over the years. Her late husband, Clark T. Buck, was enchanted by Emily's personality and they married in 2005. Together they continued to add many new memories to their lives, especially enjoying their outings to Ohio University and Ohio State University games and tailgate parties. Emily and Clark lived in Canal Winchester until his death in May 2020.

Emily is survived by her sons David (Patty) Snipes, Mike (Connie Snipes), stepdaughter Virginia Ann Koenig (Martin, deceased), nine grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren, and many special friends. Emily lived a full life, taking advantage of all opportunities that came her way and enriching the lives of those who knew her with her love of family, friends, animals, students, entertaining and, of course, poker.

Letters of condolence/tribute may be left at spencefuneralhome.com (Canal Winchester). A memorial service may be planned at a later date.