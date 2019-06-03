EMMA MILLS CLARK

NEW BOSTON — Emma Carlene Mills Clark, 82, of New Boston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Clark, and brother A.B. (Bud) Mills. She was born on November 12, 1936, a daughter of the late Dr. Alfred Blaine Mills and Hazel Mills. She was a 1954 graduate of Glenwood High School in New Boston, and attended Portsmouth Business College. She joined Alpha Iota Business Sorority in 1952 and was a member for 67 years and, like her mother Hazel, was a member of Eastern Star. She also was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Her life was devoted to caring for others—her husband and family, older relatives and friends, and countless animals. She was a Cub Scout den mother in the '60s and had a Brownie troop in the '70s, touching many lives in the process.

She is survived by her children Carl Jr. (Colleen) of Columbus, Brenda (Kirk) McMahon of Circleville, and Brian of Santa Barbara, California, grandchildren Shea (Julie) McMahon of Columbus, Clark (Emily) McMahon of Columbus, and Pearl Clark Stadler of Santa Barbara, California, and great grandchildren Cora McMahon and Wake McMahon.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at F.C. Daehler Funeral Home in Portsmouth with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday with Reverend John Richards officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Memorial donations may be sent to Christ United Methodist Church, 5731 Gallia Street, Sciotoville, Ohio 45662.