SOUTH WEBSTER-Emma Pauline "Tiny" Dooley, 79, of South Webster, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 30, 2019, at her residence. Tiny was born September 26, 1940, in Scioto County to the late Harold and Helen Hogan Call. Tiny was a Wheelersburg High School graduate and a self-employed paper hanger and a member of Sciotodale Free Will Baptist Church. Tiny loved to sing, crochet and lathe art, she was an amazing mother and grandmother. A pure class lady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Pendry. Tiny is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leroy Dooley; a son, Todd Dooley of Atlanta, GA; two daughters, Tina (Matt) Osborne of Cedarville, OH and Theresa (Tom) McKenzie of Gahanna, OH; two brothers, Gary (Mary) Call of Sciotoville, OH and Ed Call of Portsmouth, OH; four sisters, Barb (Doug) Lewis, Charlotte Means and Lois (Jim) Shope all of Wheelersburg, OH and Kathy (Al) Taynor of Gahanna, OH; four grandchildren, Amy (Dave) Atkins of Cedarville, OH, Chad (Hunter) Osborne of Dayton, OH, Corey Jenkins of Estonia, NY and Kyle Jenkins of Columbus, OH and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, January 3, 2020, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Aaron Reed and Pastor Dan Widdig officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-8:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020, and one hour before the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate in Tiny's name to SOMC Hospice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.