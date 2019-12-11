ROSEMOUNT — Emma L. Haywood, 80, of Rosemount, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. She was born June 30, 1939, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Thomas H. Kendall and Tillie Tackett Kendall. She is survived by one sister, Janice Ison, of Lucasville; one granddaughter, Sarah Spencer of Portsmouth and a special niece, Angela Cunningham of Portsmouth. She was also preceded in death by one son, William T. Spencer, one daughter, Elizabeth A. Parsons and an infant sister.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Rosemount Cemetery with Rhonda Morkassel officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.