Emma Knapp
1928 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG-Emma Knapp, 91, of Wheelersburg passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg. Emma was born September 17, 1928 in Carthage, IN to the late Leif and Elizabeth Ervin Walters. She had worked as a fancy stitcher for Williams upholstery and she was a member of Antioch Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Junior Knapp November 8, 2017. She was also preceded in death by six brothers, Henry, Willy, Daniel, Joe, Jim and Harry and two sisters, Delores Howard and Betty Bradley. Emma is survived by her son, Daniel Knapp; two brothers, Preston and Robert Walters and a sister, Pauline Lewis.

Services for Emma will be 11:00 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Rick Henderson and Roy Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and one hour before the service on Thursday. In accordance with Covid health restrictions, visitation and the funeral will require you wear a mask and keep social distancing. The funeral home will not be furnishing masks. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
July 22, 2020
